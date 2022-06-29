Aging & Style
Platte County Sheriff's Office investigating man's death as homicide

By Zoe Brown
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Platte County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation after a man was shot on Tuesday night.

According to Major Erik Holland, the sheriff’s office received a call shortly before 8 p.m. regarding a shooting.

When officers arrived in the 2800 block of Oberdiek Lane, they found a man who had been shot and died from his injuries.

The man appeared to be in his early or mid-30s.

Right now, the sheriff’s office is treating this as a homicide investigation.

The victim has not been identified and there is no suspect description available for the public at this time.

However, it was made clear that there is no threat to the public.

A DEA campaign intended to decrease overdose deaths from counterfeit fentanyl pills has arrived...
DEA chooses KCK as one of 11 cities to begin operation educating people about Fentanyl overdoses
On Tuesday morning, a team of 16 National Transportation Safety Board investigators and...
NTSB spends Tuesday investigating deadly Amtrak train derailment in Missouri
