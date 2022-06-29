Platte County Sheriff’s Office investigating man’s death as homicide

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Platte County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation after a man was shot on Tuesday night.

According to Major Erik Holland, the sheriff’s office received a call shortly before 8 p.m. regarding a shooting.

When officers arrived in the 2800 block of Oberdiek Lane, they found a man who had been shot and died from his injuries.

The man appeared to be in his early or mid-30s.

Right now, the sheriff’s office is treating this as a homicide investigation.

The victim has not been identified and there is no suspect description available for the public at this time.

However, it was made clear that there is no threat to the public.

