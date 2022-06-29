Platte County authorities seek man and woman after deadly shooting in front yard

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Platte County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man and woman in connection with a homicide from Tuesday night.

Deputies responded at 7:42 p.m. to a home on Oberdiek Lane south of Kisker Road in Platte City in response to a shooting. There they found a 31-year-old white man dead from gunshot wounds in the front yard. The victim’s name is temporarily being withheld pending family being notified.

In connection to this homicide, the Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man and woman described as people of interest in the investigation---22-year-old McKayla Cheyenne Archambeau and 32-year-old Cordero Thomas Cervantes.

Archambeau is 5-foot-6, 125 pounds. Cervantes is 5-foot-7, 180 pounds. The Sheriff’s Office says they are armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or the Platte County Sheriff’s Office at 816-858-3521.

