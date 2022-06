August is a 4-year-old lady with a mind of her own.

She’s independent, but pleasant!

She loves freshly folded laundry, treats and playtime.

She can be fussy with other cats, but tolerates respectful dogs.

She does love being petted, but hates being carried.

To learn more about August, visit the Leavenworth County Humane Society’s website.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.