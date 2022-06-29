Northland standoff with armed man ends after 6 hours

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Wednesday night standoff with an armed man in a Northland Kansas City neighborhood ended early Thursday morning when he came out and gave himself up peacefully.

Residents in the neighborhood on North Elmwood Court near NE 103rd Terrace were asked to shelter in place during the standoff, as Clay County Sheriff’s deputies and Kansas City police surrounded the home. It all began with an attempt to serve an arrest warrant at the house at 4:30 p.m. in regard to an ongoing investigation. During that serving of the warrant, there was an armed confrontation between the suspect and police, after which the standoff began.

Police handled the situation slowly and cautiously, using bullhorns and trying to patiently communicate with the man. At one point, two men came out of the house, looked around, then went back in.

Around 8 p.m., an explosive noise could be heard. They weren’t sure if it was a flash bang or something else like a firework.

Around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, the man came out of the home and gave himself up. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Background

More than a month ago, Clay County deputies went to the house. We are not sure what for, but police say the man was armed and that interaction led to him being charged with the felony of unlawful use of a firearm.

Wednesday, deputies went back with US Marshals to serve an arrest warrant for that. Once again, there was an armed confrontation.

