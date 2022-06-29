Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Northland standoff with armed man ends after 6 hours

By Betsy Webster and Zoe Brown
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Wednesday night standoff with an armed man in a Northland Kansas City neighborhood ended early Thursday morning when he came out and gave himself up peacefully.

Residents in the neighborhood on North Elmwood Court near NE 103rd Terrace were asked to shelter in place during the standoff, as Clay County Sheriff’s deputies and Kansas City police surrounded the home. It all began with an attempt to serve an arrest warrant at the house at 4:30 p.m. in regard to an ongoing investigation. During that serving of the warrant, there was an armed confrontation between the suspect and police, after which the standoff began.

Police handled the situation slowly and cautiously, using bullhorns and trying to patiently communicate with the man. At one point, two men came out of the house, looked around, then went back in.

Around 8 p.m., an explosive noise could be heard. They weren’t sure if it was a flash bang or something else like a firework.

Around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, the man came out of the home and gave himself up. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Background

More than a month ago, Clay County deputies went to the house. We are not sure what for, but police say the man was armed and that interaction led to him being charged with the felony of unlawful use of a firearm.

Wednesday, deputies went back with US Marshals to serve an arrest warrant for that. Once again, there was an armed confrontation.

Stay with KCTV5 News for updates and watch KCTV5 News This Morning for the latest.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas City leaders on Thursday are expected to vote on money for employees to be able to get...
Kansas City to vote whether to give employees money to get abortions in Kansas
The assistant school director said that, just last year, nearly 20% of Kansas City families...
What's Good: Kansas City school's diaper drive a huge success
After initially stating its Missouri hospitals would not provide emergency contraception...
St. Luke's Reverses decision on Plan B
Some residents in a Northland neighborhood are sheltering in place tonight, as the authorities...
Authorities engaged in standoff in the Northland
A woman is facing animal abuse and neglect charges after 53 dogs were rescued from a property...
Woman charged with animal abuse, neglect after 53 dogs are rescued in Missouri