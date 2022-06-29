Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Mo. Gov. Parson signs bill requiring voter ID, repealing use of mail-in ballots

Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed a bill on Wednesday, June 29 to change Missouri election...
Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed a bill on Wednesday, June 29 to change Missouri election laws.(Governor Mike Parson/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed a bill on Wednesday, June 29 to change Missouri election laws.

House Bill 1878 requires all Missourians to show a voter ID and repeals the use of mail-in ballots.

Under the changes, some absentee ballots will still be allowed, and everyone will be able to fill out an absentee ballot in person two weeks before an election.

It also bars the use of electronic vote counting machines after January 1, 2024.

Parson said the new law ensures Missouri will continue to hold free, fair and secure elections.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

St. Luke's is no longer giving emergency contraception in order to protect doctors from...
St. Luke’s locations resume offering emergency contraception following Missouri abortion ban
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Funeral service for fallen Linn County firefighter Joshua Haynes
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
The Leawood Police Department is adding a Tesla to its fleet of patrol vehicles.
Leawood police add Tesla to fleet of patrol cars