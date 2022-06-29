Missing man not seen since June 20, Leavenworth police say

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - The Leavenworth Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man who has not been seen since Monday, June 20.

The police say Derrick U. Collins, 59, was last seen near Home Depot and Hardee’s. Those are along S. 4th Street in Leavenworth, north of E. Eisenhower Road.

Mr. Collins is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing about 193 pounds.

The police say he has a medical condition that requires regular attention.

If you know where he is or have helped him out since June 20, you are asked to call Det. Flynn at 913-758-2942.

