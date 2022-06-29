Deadly crash shut down I-435 near stadiums overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - At least one person died in a multi-vehicle crash that shut down northbound lanes of Interstate 435 overnight near the Truman Sports Complex in Kansas City.

The crash happened around midnight Tuesday night/Wednesday morning on northbound I-435 near 23rd Street. One of the vehicles involved was a passenger car that struck the median and may have overturned. Another passenger car sustained heavy damage as well. A box truck was also at the scene, although it wasn’t clear whether that was part of the crash.

KCTV5 has reached out to the Kansas City Police Department for more information on this crash, and to determine how many people were injured. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

The interstate reopened before early morning traffic.

