Consumers urged to be careful with lithium-ion batteries following house fire in Jackson County

A recent house fire in Jackson County began due to a lithium-ion batteries overcharging,...
A recent house fire in Jackson County began due to a lithium-ion batteries overcharging, according to the fire department.(Central Jackson County Fire Protection District)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A local fire department is urging people to be careful with lithium-ion batteries after a battery pack purchased from Amazon led to a house fire in Jackson County, Missouri.

According to the Central Jackson County Fire Protection District, their investigative unit determined that the cause of a recent house fire was the overcharging of a third-party lithium-ion battery pack.

The third-party battery pack was for a Dyson vacuum and the description on Amazon listed it as being compatible with customer’s model.

Investigators, the insurance company, and an electrical engineer determined that the aforementioned battery pack was not compatible with Dyson’s charging system, however.

The fire department said they have seen several fires - both locally and nationally - that started after lithium-ion batteries had “thermal runaway” while charging.

“Please ensure you are using batteries specific to the manufactured brand of the product you are using,” they said.

“Do not charge devices using lithium-ion batteries unsupervised,” they added.

In their Facebook post, they also included the below sheet with some additional safety tips regarding lithium-ion batteries.

