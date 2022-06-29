Authorities looking for suspects following fatal shooting in Platte County

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The authorities in Platte County are asking for the public to help them find two individuals suspected of being involved in a homicide.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the 28000 block of Oberdiek Lane at about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. They found a 31-year-old man dead in the yard of a home there.

Investigators are looking for 22-year-old McKayla Archambeau and 32-year-old Cordero Cervantes for their possible involvement. The sheriff’s office said they are considered armed and dangerous.

The two have warrants issued for their arrest. Archambeau’s is for a failure to appear from a previous drug case and Cervantes’ is for failure to appear for a previous case of driving with a suspended license.

The sheriff’s office has not released the name of the victim yet.

A neighbor told KCTV5 they were shocked to see the amount of traffic on their quiet gravel road. They said rumors are swirling about why this happened but that they are unsure how and why it happened.

We reached out to the sheriff’s office Wednesday. We are waiting for a response with more information.

They are asking people to contact their local law enforcement agency if they see either person. People can reach the sheriff’s office at 816-858-2424. They can also call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

