Authorities engaged in standoff in the Northland

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Some residents in a Northland neighborhood are sheltering in place this evening, as the authorities are engaged in a standoff with a man who is thought to be armed.

Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Kansas City, Missouri, police office have surrounded a home on N. Elmwood Court near NE 103rd Terrace. The neighborhood is east of Staley Road and west of I-435.

This incident began sometime around 4:45 p.m., when the authorities began closing streets in that area.

We don’t yet know why the man, who is inside the surrounded home, was wanted by the authorities. It is believed he is armed.

Some residents in the neighborhood have called the KCTV5 newsroom, saying they have been told to shelter in place until the incident ends.

