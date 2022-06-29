Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Authorities engaged in standoff in the Northland

Some residents have been told to shelter in place
On Wednesday evening, the authorities were engaged in a standoff in the Northland.
On Wednesday evening, the authorities were engaged in a standoff in the Northland.(KCTV5 News)
By Zoe Brown and KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Some residents in a Northland neighborhood are sheltering in place this evening, as the authorities are engaged in a standoff with a man who is thought to be armed.

Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Kansas City, Missouri, police office have surrounded a home on N. Elmwood Court near NE 103rd Terrace. The neighborhood is east of Staley Road and west of I-435.

This incident began sometime around 4:45 p.m., when the authorities began closing streets in that area.

We don’t yet know why the man, who is inside the surrounded home, was wanted by the authorities. It is believed he is armed.

Some residents in the neighborhood have called the KCTV5 newsroom, saying they have been told to shelter in place until the incident ends.

Stay with KCTV5 News for updates. We are sending someone to the scene to gather more information.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Cordero Cervantes and McKayla Archambeau.
Authorities looking for suspects following fatal shooting in Platte County
Derrick U. Collins.
Missing man not seen since June 20, Leavenworth police say
A power outage is impacting the Plaza this afternoon.
Plaza impacted by power outage on Wednesday afternoon
St. Luke's is no longer giving emergency contraception in order to protect doctors from...
St. Luke’s locations resume offering emergency contraception following Missouri abortion ban