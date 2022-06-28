Temperatures begin to heat up again Wednesday

It will be calm and clear for your Tuesday evening, Kansas City. The heat will return heading into the middle of the week. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s Wednesday. We’ll feel more humidity and reach the middle 90s by Thursday. We are tracking our next chance for showers and storms by Friday, going into the holiday weekend. Right now, it does not look like washout weather as far as your holiday weekend plans go. However, waves of storms off-and-on through Sunday are expected. Stay connected with us via our apps.

