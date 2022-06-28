Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Site of train derailment was on MoDOT’s safety improvement list for 2022

An aerial image of the derailed train that MSHP Troop B took.
An aerial image of the derailed train that MSHP Troop B took.(Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop B)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENDON, Mo. (KCTV) --- The site of Monday’s train derailment in Missouri was listed on a statewide report for safety improvements, state records show.

The Missouri Department of Transportation released the plan in February of 2022.

The plan included $400,000 worth of funding of improvements to the area of Porche Prairie Road and County Road 113.

It called for the ‘installation of lights and gates and roadway improvements at public crossing 005284Y.’

A timeline for improvements in the proposal was not provided.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Three people were killed and many more were injured after a train derailed in Missouri today.
Train derailment kills 3 in Mendon, Missouri
Last week, thieves ripped off a van from the parking lot of a business in Shawnee.
Owner of doll shop in Shawnee looking for stolen van
Multiple people are dead and injured following a train derailment in Missouri.
Missouri State Highway Patrol provides update on train derailment
Today, Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced a new statewide initiative called “Safer...
Missouri governor announces crime initiative
Interstate 670 traffic near downtown Kansas City has been diverted after a truck crash caused a...
I-670 shuts down in both directions after truck crash causes fire