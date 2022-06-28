Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Silver Alert issued in Kansas for missing 71-year-old Butler County man

Joseph Hayes is described as a 71-year-old white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighing 175...
Joseph Hayes is described as a 71-year-old white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighing 175 pounds.(KBI)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement has issued a statewide Silver Alert Tuesday afternoon after a Butler County man was reported missing.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Joseph Moody Hayes left his home in Towanda, Kansas, on Monday, June 20, en route to Anniston, Alabama, to visit family.

After getting turned around in the Fort Worth, Texas, area, his family suggested he drive back to Kansas. He never arrived in Kansas.

Hayes last made contact with his family over the phone on Sunday, June 26, likely near the Dallas, Texas area, and they are concerned for his safety, law enforcement stated.

He is described as a 71-year-old white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighing 175 pounds. He has blue eyes and gray hair. KBI investigators stated he was driving a 2014 Black Dodge Ram 1500 with the Kansas tag 576HZW.

Anyone who sees Hayes, or has information about his whereabouts, has been asked to immediately contact 911 or the Butler County Sheriff’s Office at 316-322-4398.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation
Saving strategies change as inflation continues climb
Carol Seminara.
KCPD looking for missing 78-year-old woman
File.
More than 500 free box fans to be distributed Wednesday
An Amtrak train lies derailed after the train hit a truck at a crossing, Monday, June 27, 2022,...
Fourth person dies in Amtrak train crash near Mendon, about 150 injured: police