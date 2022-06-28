Pet of the Day: Madea

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Madea is an adorable 2 year old lab mix! This little momma raised six adorable babies dupped the “Rapper Litter.” They’ve all gone on to fame, fortune and forever homes.

Madea would really love a forever family. She adores children, is just fine with a ornery kitten, and gets along with chill dogs. She’s ready for a little rest and relaxation now that those puppies are gone! Madea is potty trained and kennel trained and so easy to love.

She has a sweet and gentle disposition and is fully grown at around 55 lbs.

To apply for or learn more about Madea visit mscrescue.org.

