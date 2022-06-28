Aging & Style
Ordinance would offer up to $300 stipend for KC employees to travel outside state for abortion

FILE — The Kansas City Council will vote on a resolution for city employees who wish to have an abortion outside Missouri.(WTOC)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Abortion is illegal in Missouri.

Governor Mike Parson and Attorney General Eric Schmitt signed off on the state banning abortions following the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade on Friday.

In response to the filings, the Kansas City Council will vote on a resolution for city employees to receive a stipend if they wish to have an abortion outside the state.

The ordinance would provide up to $300 to city employees needing to travel outside Missouri to get an abortion. Currently, they would only have to go to Kansas, the reason for the maximum stipend being $300.

The office of Mayor Quinton Lucas told KCTV5 the Council will vote on the resolution Thursday, and it will be advanced and voted on for same-day adoption.

A route with the RideKC Zero Fare Buses travels to the Planned Parenthood in Overland Park for free, but the ride is nearly two hours.

