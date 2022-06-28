NTSB investigates train derailment, shares more about crossing in Mendon

MENDON, Mo. (KCTV) – The National Transportation Safety Board has 16 people on the ground in Mendon, Missouri, working to piece together the circumstances surrounding Monday’s train derailment.

On Tuesday, the public heard from the chair of the NTSB. She was able to share a bit of information about the crossing where the accident happened. She also talked about the agency’s efforts to make recommendations that would have prevented the tragedy.

Aerial video captured what the scene of the accident looked like. It showed the majority of Southwest Chief Train 4 on its side. The two locomotives remained upright.

The NTSB’s team will be getting information from devices on the train. The devices recorded how fast the train was going, when and if the conductor blew the horn, and how actively the brakes were applied. They also said video captured by two forward-facing cameras will be reviewed.

The agency said the crossing where the accident happened did have a stop sign and crossing notices, but no bells or active warnings.

The NTSB confirmed that, in February, the crossing was put on a list for upgrades but nothing was done. The upgrades had an estimated cost of $400,000.

They also said that they have been pushing for a warning system since 1998 that would have warned motorists about uncontrolled crossings like the one in Mendon. However, nothing was done.

They said there are about 130,000 crossings like it across the United States and that 50% of train accidents happen at such crossings.

