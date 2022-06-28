Aging & Style
More than 500 free box fans to be distributed Wednesday

File.
File.(Provided by the Mentzer PR Group for Westlake Ace Hardware)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Evergy and The Salvation Army are going to be giving away more than 500 box fans on Wednesday, June 29.

The distribution will begin at 7:30 a.m. in the parking lot at E. 18th Street and Lydia Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. For landmarks, that is across the street from the KCATA offices and a few blocks west of the American Jazz Museum.

The fans are meant for those in need. They will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis until there are no more left.

Drivers will be able to line up at the south entrance to the lot on 19th Street. Walk-up service will also be available.

“At a time when the price of everything families need to get by is going up, Evergy’s donation of box fans will be a tremendous help those we serve,” said Major Kelly Collins, Commander of The Salvation Army’s Kansas and Western Missouri Division. “A box fan can be a great tool in helping people combat the heat of the summer while also saving money on their energy bill.”

Should it rain, the distribution will take place on Thursday, July 7, at the same time.

