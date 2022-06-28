Aging & Style
KCPD looking for missing 78-year-old woman

Carol Seminara.
Carol Seminara.(KCPD)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a 78-year-old woman who has not been seen since this morning.

Police say Carol Seminara was last seen at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the area of 105th Street and N. McGee.

Seminara was last seen wearing a white tank top, blue jean shorts, and black shoes. She carries a purple purse.

She is described as being 4 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. She has silver hair and blue eyes.

Seminara lives with Alzheimer’s and takes medication daily. Her family is concerned for her wellbeing.

If you know where Seminara is, you are asked to call the KCPD’s Missing Person Unit 816-234-5220 or 911.

