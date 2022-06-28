Kansas City Council expected to vote Thursday on money for city employees to get abortions in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Council on Thursday afternoon will consider an ordinance that would provide up to $300 to city employees wishing to travel outside Missouri to get an abortion.

The proposal comes after Missouri wrote into state law additional abortion restrictions following the U.S. Supreme Court reversal of Roe vs. Wade. The 1973 decision had established a federal right to an abortion. Friday’s Supreme Court ruling reverses that, and kicks the decision down to individual states to determine how restrictive or relaxed their abortion policies should be. Several states, including Missouri, had “trigger laws” in effect to severely restrict or ban abortion in the case of a Roe vs. Wade reversal.

Missouri makes an abortion exception for the health of the motherb but otherwise bans abortion procedures. Friday’s Supreme Court ruling did not change any laws or policies in Kansas, as the Kansas Supreme Court decided two years ago that a right to an abortion is covered by its state constitution. That could change in August when Kansans get the option to vote on a proposed constitutional amendment nullifying the state Supreme Court’s decision. That could open the door for the state legislature to pass abortion restrictions or an abortion ban.

Many employers and officials are expecting Missourians to seek abortions in surrounding states with less restrictive abortion policies, such as Kansas and Illinois, with a growing number of employers pledging to pay for employees’ travel expenses to get abortions in these surrounding states.

To that end, the Kansas City Council is expected to vote Thursday on a resolution for city employees to receive a stipend if they wish to have an abortion outside the state.

The ordinance would provide up to $300 to city employees needing to travel outside Missouri to get an abortion. Currently, they would only have to go to Kansas, the reason for the maximum stipend being $300.

The office of Mayor Quinton Lucas told KCTV5 the Council will vote on the resolution Thursday, and it will be advanced and voted on for same-day adoption.

A route with the RideKC Zero Fare Buses travels to the Planned Parenthood in Overland Park for free, but the ride is nearly two hours.

Once pregnant women reach the facility, the abortion process can take up to 4 hours. Women go through patient education and an ultrasound, and then there’s a mandatory 30-minute waiting period before the procedure can be performed.

