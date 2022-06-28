Frustration mounts over graffiti in Midtown

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) – A local Midtown business is one of many up in arms because of vandalism on buildings in the area.

“For people that call this art, it’s really a joke,” said Cameron Probst, area manager for Gomer’s.

It’s a joke that Probst is not laughing about.

For the last several years, a number of buildings and businesses have been constantly getting tagged with graffiti. That includes the Gomer’s in Midtown at 39th and Broadway.

“It really is just beyond infuriating,” Probst said.

The family-owned liquor business has been a part of Probst’s family since the early ‘90s.

He said they’ve constantly captured people tagging the building on surveillance.

It’s an act of vandalism that has cost their family a lot of money in order to continue cleaning it off and trying to hide it.

“It costs a ton of money to operate a business,” Probst said. “It’s a lot of headaches and to be, on top of that, having people in our community that we serve to continue to vandalize our property, it’s just totally disheartening for all the 30 years of effort that has been put into make this a thriving business.”

The business has filed a report on the latest act of vandalism and asked for whoever is responsible for tagging to stop.

