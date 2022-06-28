Fourth person dies in Amtrak train crash near Mendon, about 150 injured: police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement reported Tuesday afternoon a fourth person has died in connection with a devastating train crash near Mendon, Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol stated that three passengers from the Amtrak train have died following the collision with a dump truck at a public grade crossing.

State troopers stated about 150 people were taken to hospitals ranging from “minor to serious in nature.”

National Transportation Safety Board investigators arrived in Chariton County on Tuesday and have scheduled a press conference for some time Tuesday afternoon.

Two Boy Scout troops from Wisconsin played a major role in the rescue of passengers, jumping into action, breaking windows, helping people off the train. They also attempted to save the life of the dump truck driver, who died.

State records show the site of the derailment was part of a statewide report for safety improvements. The $400,000 plan called for the installation of lights, gates and roadway improvements. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crossing was uncontrolled.

