FORECAST: More sunshine, low humidity on Tuesday!

By Erin Little
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
You get picture perfect weather heading into your evening plans tonight, Kansas City. We’ll have clear skies and low humidity with temperatures in the 70s tonight. Tuesday looks like another fantastic day, with sunshine and low humidity again. The heat will begin to build back into the 90s by the middle of the week. We are tracking our next chance for showers and storms by Friday into the holiday weekend. Stay connected with us via our apps.

