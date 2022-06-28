Big 12 Conference might have new commissioner

Aging & Style
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Big 12 conference might have a new face running the show here soon.

According to Sports Illustrated, the Big 12 is eyeing a talent agency executive to be the next conference commissioner. Brett Yormack, the COO of Jay Z’s Roc Nation is finalizing a deal after spending three years at Roc Nation.

The report says Yormack has worked in several roles at Roc Nation including working with artists, athletes, leagues and much more. He was also promoted back in January to COO and president of business operations and strategy.

