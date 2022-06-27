Shooting victim found dead in front of Troost Family Dollar identified

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 31-year-old man has been identified after he was killed in a shooting Friday night.

Police said officers were called to a Family Dollar store in the 8200 block of Troost Avenue due to a disturbance inside the store.

When law enforcement arrived at the scene, they found a man had been shot and was lying in front of the store. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The Kansas City Police Department identified the victim as Nigel Delon.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the KCPD Homicide unit at 234-5043. If they wish to remain anonymous, they can call the TIPS hotline at 474-TIPS, with up to a $25,000 reward for an arrest in this case.

