Royals trade Carlos Santana to Seattle, call up Vinnie Pasquantino

Kansas City Royals' Carlos Santana (41) celebrates with designated hitter Hunter Dozier (17) after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Dozier also scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals have made their first significant trade of the 2022 season.

The club announced first baseman Carlos Santana has been dealt to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for two right-handed pitchers: Wyatt Mills and William Fleming.

With Santana’s departure, the Royals have made the long-awaited move in calling up Vinnie Pasquantino from the minor leagues.

Pasquantino, who first baseman who bats and throws left, has hit .280 with 18 homers, 67 RBI, 51 runs scored in 69 games this year.

The Royals stated Mills has been added to the 40-man roster and will be optioned to Triple-A Omaha, while Fleming will be assigned to Single-A Quad Cities.

Santana is in the second year of a two-year contract. He was batting .216 with four home runs and 21 runs batted in for the 2022 season.

