Police: Missing 11-year-old Kansas City girl found safe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Police say she has been found safe!

ORIGINAL STORY

Police are asking for help in locating a missing and endangered girl.

Deja Johnson, 11, was last seen in the area of 39th and Brooklyn in Kansas City.

She was with a small white shih tzu dog.

Johnson has black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black and white bonnett, a black shirt and blue jeans with rips.

If you see her, please call 911.

