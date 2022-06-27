Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Parson to sign KCPD funding increase bill, measure must be approved by voters

FILE - Missouri Governor Mike Parson will sign Senate Bill 678 to bring KCPD funding minimum up...
FILE - Missouri Governor Mike Parson will sign Senate Bill 678 to bring KCPD funding minimum up from 20 percent to 25 percent. . AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Taylor Johnson
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) — Missouri Governor Mike Parson is making several stops in Kansas City Monday.

They include the announcement of a new crime initiative, remarks at a Sheriff’s Convention and a bill signing related to Kansas City Police Department police funding.

Senate Bill 678 would bring the department funding minimum up from 20 percent to 25 percent.

However, this measure would have to be approved by voters in November.

His visit begins at the KC Community Release Center at 12:45 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE — Scientists in a recent study found that even dim light can disrupt sleep, raising the...
Aging & Style: Study links light and poor sleep
FILE — GasBuddy reported Monday morning the cost for a gallon of gasoline fell 8.9 cents in the...
KC-area gasoline prices fall nearly 9 cents in last week, still up $1.68 from year ago: GasBuddy
Get outdoors and take advantage of some beautiful Monday weather
A couple of Kansas City metro businesses came together to help raise funds for a statewide...
Bark and Brew event raises money for MO Better