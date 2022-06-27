Aging & Style
One in custody following deadly stabbing in Ottawa, Kan.

Police lights
Police lights(WIS)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTAWA, Kan. (KCTV) --- A 29-year-old man is dead after being stabbed in his Ottawa, Kan., home on Sunday.

Police were dispatched to a stabbing call at around 3 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of West 11th Street.

Officers found 29-year-old Dalton Presley dead from a stabbing wound.

Anthony Alvarado, 29, was arrested by police later on Sunday and is being held on a pending charge of second-degree murder. Formal charges have not been filed yet.

If you have more information about this case, contact Ottawa police at (785) 242-2561 or (785) 242-1700.

