Masks, temperature screen required at Municipal Court, COVD risk level high in Jackson County

FILE — From June 27-July 3, masks will be required “over mouth and nose” in Municipal Court.
FILE — From June 27-July 3, masks will be required “over mouth and nose” in Municipal Court.(MGN/Pexels)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As the CDC labels Jackson County at a “High” risk level for COVID-19, masks will be required in some areas.

The City of Kansas City, Missouri stated that from June 27-July 3, masks will be required “over mouth and nose” in Municipal Court. Temperature screening is also required.

Jackson County’s health department urged the following measures be taken:

