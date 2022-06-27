Masks, temperature screen required at Municipal Court, COVD risk level high in Jackson County
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As the CDC labels Jackson County at a “High” risk level for COVID-19, masks will be required in some areas.
The City of Kansas City, Missouri stated that from June 27-July 3, masks will be required “over mouth and nose” in Municipal Court. Temperature screening is also required.
Jackson County’s health department urged the following measures be taken:
- Wear a mask indoors in public and on public transportation.
- Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.
- Get tested if you have symptoms.
- If you are at high risk for severe illness, consider taking additional precautions.
