Masks, temperature screen required at Municipal Court, COVD risk level high in Jackson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As the CDC labels Jackson County at a “High” risk level for COVID-19, masks will be required in some areas.

The City of Kansas City, Missouri stated that from June 27-July 3, masks will be required “over mouth and nose” in Municipal Court. Temperature screening is also required.

Jackson County’s health department urged the following measures be taken:

