LIST: Fourth of July celebrations in the Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Several Independence Day festivities will be held across the Kansas City area around the Fourth of July weekend.

Below is a list of community events in the surrounding area.

MISSOURI

Blue Springs - Red, White and Blue Springs - July 4

Celebrate the Fourth of July at Red, White and Blue Springs! This celebration will have live music, fireworks, vendors and more. Join us at this free event, located at Blue Springs South High School.

Kansas City - Red, White and Boombox at Power & Light - July 2

Celebrate the Fourth of July at Red, White and BOOMbox on Saturday, July 2nd at KC Live! Participating venues include: McFadden’s, Guy’s Dive, The Shandy Bar, KC Live! Living Room, Pizza Bar, County Road Ice House and No Other Pub.

Kansas City - Stars and Stripes Picnic - July 2

The celebration kicks off at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 2 at the south grounds of the WWI Museum. The fireworks display is set to begin around 9:40 Saturday night. The event is free for the public.

Kansas City - Ward Parkway Four on the 4th - July 4

Throw on red, white, and blue! Join us on July 4th for Uncle Sam’s favorite race – Four on the 4th! 7:30 AM on July 4th, 2022 run or walk 4 miles along scenic Ward Parkway to celebrate Independence Day.

Kansas City - Worlds of Fun 4th of July Celebration - July 4

Get ready for the biggest and best 4th of July celebration in Kansas City! ‘Celebrate America!’ is back with an amazing line up packed full of fun all-American attractions including the iconic Worlds of Fun firework celebration.

Kearney - Fireworks Celebration, FT: Tate Stevens - July 3

Join us for our annual July 3rd Fireworks Celebration, with a free concert from 2012 X-Factor winner, Tate Stevens! The show starts at 7:30 PM, and the fireworks start at 9:30 PM.

Lee’s Summit - Lee’s Summit Legacy Blast 2022 Fireworks Celebration - July 1

Lee’s Summit Parks and Recreation and the City of Lee’s Summit invite you to a free fireworks celebration on Friday, July 1 at Legacy Park! The gates open to the park at 6 p.m. and fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

Liberty - 4thFest - July 4

Liberty is getting ready to light up the sky and you’re invited! Join us at Fountain Bluff Sports Complex for a Fourth of July celebration!

Parkville - 4th of July Celebration - July 4

Parkville’s traditional salute to Independence Day includes a pancake breakfast, a community parade, food, fun, shopping, a skydiving exhibition, and our Fireworks Finale at 9:30 p.m

Platte City - 4th of July Celebration - July 4

Come out on July 4th from 10 am - 2 pm and enjoy FREE food, music and activities for the entire family! Activities include mega inflatable obstacle course, bounce house, balloon art, caricature sketches, face painting and more!

Raymore - Spirit of America Celebration - July 2

Enjoy food trucks, children’s activities, live music by the 50+ piece American Legion Band of Greater Kansas City (sponsored by the Raymore Arts Commission) at 7 p.m. and then music from rock cover band Rosenbridge KC until it’s time for fireworks at dusk!

St. Joseph - 4th of July Fireworks - July 4

Come celebrate the 4th of July is St. Joseph! Enjoy Taste of Aloha and Funky Monkey Stuff food trucks found at the YMCA parking lot.

KANSAS

Basehor - Red, White & BOOM! - July 4

(5 p.m.) Food trucks will be available at Basehor- Linwood High School, (7:30 p.m.) Parade beginning at 155th and Leavenworth Road and traveling to 155th and Parallel. (9 p.m.) - Honor Guard and fireworks display

Edgerton - Community Picnic and Fireworks Show - July 3

Celebrate our nation’s independence at the annual Community Picnic and Fireworks Show in Martin Creek Park on Sunday, July 3. Gates open at 5 p.m. The picnic begins at 5:30 p.m. with fireworks scheduled to light up the sky around 9:45 p.m.

Fort Leavenworth - 4th of July Celebration - July 4

Join us for our annual 4th of July Celebration at Merritt Lake! Event begins at 6 p.m. Admission is FREE but food, beverages, and kids activities are available for purchase. DJ provided by Tucker Family Entertainment will begin at 6 p.m., followed by the Salute to the Union at 8 p.m., and a spectacular fireworks show at dusk!

Gardner - Independence Day Festival - July 4

Country music fans are in for a special treat at this year’s celebration which will feature three well-known artists in the industry - Niko, After Midtown and Blane Howard. Other musical guests include returning fan-favorite Big Time Grain Company. In addition to the concert, attendees can enjoy various food vendors and activities with a fireworks show culminating the evening. The event is free and open to all ages.

Kansas City - Fireworks in the Park - July 1

Join us Friday, July 1st, for our Independence Day Fireworks Show! The fireworks show will take place in Pierson Park around 9:45 p.m. (weather depending). You and your family are invited to join us for FREE in Pierson Park for the show! Please see the below map for parking and traffic information. Note: Once inside Pierson Park traffic will be one-way only, once all parking lots are filled entrance to Pierson Park will be denied!

Leawood - 2022 July 4th Celebration - July 4

Bust a move to live music, laugh as neighborhood kids bounce in inflatables, and race your own family down the slide or through the obstacle course! Chow down on delicious food from food truck vendors before the fireworks show caps off the night!

Louisburg - 2022 Louisburg Freedom Fest - July 4

Gates will open at 6 p.m., the National Anthem at 7 p.m., music, food trucks, and inflatables throughout the evening. Fireworks begin at dark.

Olathe - 2022 Olathe Red, White & Blue - July 4

Celebrate Independence Day in Olathe on July 4 with the annual fireworks display at College Boulevard Activity Center (11031 S. Valley Pkwy.). The show begins at dark, approximately 9:45 p.m.

Overland Park - 4th of July in Overland Park - July 4

Join the City of Overland Park for a fireworks display at Corporate Woods Founders’ Park on July 4, 2022! Indian Creek Parkway, between building 40 and the grassy lawn of the park, will close around 7 p.m. for the event. Enjoy food trucks, concerts, and a spectacular fireworks show. The fireworks will begin at approximately 9:45 p.m.

If you would like to add a July 4 fireworks display, email us at newsdesk@kctv5.com.

