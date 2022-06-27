KC-area gasoline prices fall nearly 9 cents in last week, still up $1.68 from year ago: GasBuddy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The price drivers pay for their commute has stopped its stark increase. But it’s hardly a respite.

GasBuddy reported Monday morning the cost for a gallon of gasoline fell 8.9 cents in the last week, averaging $4.48 per gallon.

At this time in 2021, Kansas City drivers paid about $2.80 for a gallon of gas.

GasBuddy released the average price of gas in the Kansas City area over the last decade:

June 27, 2021: $2.80/g (U.S. Average: $3.09/g)

June 27, 2020: $2.00/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

June 27, 2019: $2.42/g (U.S. Average: $2.71/g)

June 27, 2018: $2.63/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

June 27, 2017: $2.06/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)

June 27, 2016: $2.13/g (U.S. Average: $2.30/g)

June 27, 2015: $2.57/g (U.S. Average: $2.78/g)

June 27, 2014: $3.59/g (U.S. Average: $3.68/g)

June 27, 2013: $3.28/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

June 27, 2012: $3.36/g (U.S. Average: $3.37/g)

The national average price for gas fell 8.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.88/g as of Monday.

The price of diesel has risen 2.6 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.80 per gallon, GasBuddy reported.

