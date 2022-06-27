Aging & Style
I-670 traffic shut down in both directions after truck crash causes fire

Interstate 670 traffic headed eastbound toward downtown Kansas City has been diverted after a truck crash caused a large vehicle fire.(KCTV5)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Interstate 670 traffic near downtown Kansas City has been diverted after a truck crash caused a large vehicle fire.

First responders were directing eastbound cars to get off on Gennessee Street in the West Bottoms area.

I-670 EB traffic shut down

HAPPENING NOW: Eastbound traffic on I-670 has been shut down after a large truck fire on the interstate. MORE: https://www.kctv5.com/2022/06/27/i-670-eastbound-traffic-shut-down-after-truck-crash-causes-fire/

Posted by KCTV5 News Kansas City on Monday, June 27, 2022

The Missouri Department of Transportation announced that traffic eastbound and westbound has been shut down in both directions.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

