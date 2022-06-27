I-670 traffic shut down in both directions after truck crash causes fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Interstate 670 traffic near downtown Kansas City has been diverted after a truck crash caused a large vehicle fire.

First responders were directing eastbound cars to get off on Gennessee Street in the West Bottoms area.

I-670 EB traffic shut down HAPPENING NOW: Eastbound traffic on I-670 has been shut down after a large truck fire on the interstate. MORE: https://www.kctv5.com/2022/06/27/i-670-eastbound-traffic-shut-down-after-truck-crash-causes-fire/ Posted by KCTV5 News Kansas City on Monday, June 27, 2022

The Missouri Department of Transportation announced that traffic eastbound and westbound has been shut down in both directions.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

