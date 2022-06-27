I-670 traffic shut down in both directions after truck crash causes fire
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Interstate 670 traffic near downtown Kansas City has been diverted after a truck crash caused a large vehicle fire.
First responders were directing eastbound cars to get off on Gennessee Street in the West Bottoms area.
The Missouri Department of Transportation announced that traffic eastbound and westbound has been shut down in both directions.
