How unaffiliated Kansans can vote in the primary elections

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Supreme Court’s Roe V. Wade ruling puts renewed focus on the “Value Them Both Amendment”, up for vote in Kansas’ August Primary.

But this election will be done a little differently according to Shawnee County Election Commissioner, Andrew Howell, “Normally a primary is just for people of the republican or democratic party but this is different in that there is a question, a constitution question about giving the legislature the power to regulate abortions and that question is for all voters”.

The Value Them Both Amendment would remove language from the State Constitution guaranteeing the right to an abortion.

Election officials say it’s important for Kansans to know that unaffiliated voters will also be able to cast ballots.

Howell says “For voters that are unaffiliated or libertarians they actually will have their own specific ballot and it will just have the question, the constitutional question will be on their ballot”.

Unaffiliated voters can also change their status if they wish.

“Now unaffiliateds can join a party, and if they join a party on election day or before then they can also of course get that party’s ballot”, Howell says.

There are three ways to vote: early, in the office, by mail, or at your polling place on election day.

The deadline to register to vote is July 12th.

If you have any questions in regards to registering to vote, changing your status and more you can call you local elections office.

The number for the elections office in Shawnee County is (785) 251 5900.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.