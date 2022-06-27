FORECAST: Cooler than normal temperatures as work week begins

We’ll kickoff the new work week with cooler than normal temperatures with area lows in the upper 50s close to 60 degrees.

By the afternoon highs will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s with a partly sunny sky. Quiet weather sticks around for most of the week, but it gets warmer by Wednesday. Even though highs are expected to top out near 90 degrees the humidity will still be fairly low so it won’t be as unbearable to be outdoors like it was the previous week.

Our next chance of rain returns Friday into Saturday as a cold front arrives. Depending on where it stalls over the weekend will determine additional chances for rain.

So far the upcoming holiday weekend does not look to be a washout.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.