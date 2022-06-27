‘Early reports of injuries’ after Amtrak train derails in Mendon, Missouri

MENDON, Mo. (KCTV) - There are “early reports” of injuries after an Amtrak train hit a dump truck and derailed in Mendon.

According to information provided to the media by Amtrak, the accident happened at 1:42 p.m. on June 27.

The derailment happened after the train hit a dump truck at a public crossing in Mendon, Missouri, which is in Chariton County.

Several cars derailed on Train 4. The train was going from Los Angeles to Chicago.

There are about 243 passengers on the train. There are “early reports of injuries.”

“Local authorities are currently assisting customers and we have deployed Amtrak resources to assist,” Amtrak said.

The National Transportation Safety Board has confirmed that they are investigating.

