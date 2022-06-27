Bark and Brew event raises money for MO Better

JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A couple of Kansas City metro businesses came together to help raise funds for a statewide organization and in doing so they made sure to make our four-legged friends happy.

There wasn’t a single doggy frown or tongue not hanging at Bar K’s Bark and Brew event.

“These dogs are probably having more fun than they’ve had in a while, they are not hot, they’re playing around,” says Kristie Zimmerman of MO Better.

Nicholas Henrichs who attended the event says, “Stella is usually stalking me, so I’m kind of surprised she’s not around right now but she is here somewhere having fun as well”.

Donica Goodwin who attended the event says, “Looks like they are just having a blast, they are all playing with each other, rolling around, instigating, running around getting tired”.

Meanwhile the owners were sitting back, relaxing and enjoying some brews.

Featuring local drinks including from Raytown’s Crane Brewing.

“It’s a cool thing that everyone is here for their love of their dogs and also getting them on board with supporting a good cause is always great,” says Chris Meyers the Co-Founder of Crane Brewing.

That good cause, MO Better, a Missouri organization that provides resources and funding for those who are disabled.

“If you are physically disabled and you can’t get into your house because you don’t have a ramp, you don’t have any funding sources available, they can apply to a grant for us and we’ll provide the funding for that,” says Dave Welborn the Founder/Executive Director of MO Better foundation.

Which for every cheers today, it helped in furthering the MO Better mission.

Unfortunately, a lot of Missourians don’t have insurance, or their insurance isn’t adequate enough to pay for things that are very important in their life. We were founded just to make their life a little “MO” better, more better and that’s why we try to do every day.

MO better also held a similar event today at the Bar K location in Saint Louis to help raise funds.

