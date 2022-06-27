Aging & Style: Study links light and poor sleep

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KCTV5′s Carolyn Long looks at a proven fix you might want to try with improving your quality of sleep.

Scientists in a recent study found that even dim light can disrupt sleep, raising the risk of serious health issues like obesity, along with diabetes and hypertension.

Researchers focused on about 500 older adults in their 60s, 70s and 80s, and noticed more than 53% of them had some kind of light on in their room at night. Those same people were more likely to have diabetes, obesity or hypertension.

