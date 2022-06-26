Aging & Style
Shooting victim dies on scene in east Kansas City

By Nick Sloan
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Kansas City police are investigating a deadly shooting in the 5200 block of E. 29th Street.

The shooting was reported at around 3:25 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

When arriving, officers discovered an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was unresponsive on the ground and despite life-saving measures performed on the man, he was declared dead on scene.

If you have any information about this case or any other in Kansas City, contact the TIPS Hotline at 474-TIPS. There’s a $25,000 reward for any information you may have that leads to an arrest.

This is a developing story.

