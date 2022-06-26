Aging & Style
FORECAST: Temperatures will be comfortable on Sunday, Monday

By Alena Lee
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
A few showers continue to pop up along a cold front across parts of northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri this afternoon. A few more storms could develop in northern Missouri and southern Iowa through the afternoon hours.

The Storm Prediction Center could also issue a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in the next few hours for any strong storms that could bring damaging wind or large hail to those areas. We are still watching for additional thunderstorm potential south of I-70 overnight into early Sunday.

Not everyone will see rain, but the good news is we should be much cooler and more comfortable throughout the day Sunday.

High temperatures are expected to top out in the mid to upper 70s with lower humidity. A slight chance of rain is still on the table Sunday, but most areas should stay dry. Comfortable conditions will stick around through Tuesday before we heat back up into the 90s Wednesday with our next chance for rain returning late in the week.

