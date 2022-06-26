Demonstrations continue in Missouri, Kansas following Supreme Court ruling on abortion

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) -- Protestors gathered on both sides of the state line to share their anger and frustration over the US Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

Separate events at the KCMO city hall and courthouse in Johnson County, Kan. drew hundreds of demonstrators, holding signs and chanting throughout the day.

Corrie Mahaffie joined the Olathe protest to speak out about the decision. She worried about what it could mean for reproductive rights across the country.

“The fact that we’re going back is discouraging and scary,” Mahaffie said. “Anything else could be on the table next.”

Many of the demonstrators were also speaking out against an issue on the Kan. ballot on August 2nd, the “Value them Both” amendment, which would allow the state to pass regulations on abortion.

The amendment reads:

“Regulation of abortion. Because Kansans value both women and children, the constitution of the state of Kansas does not require government funding of abortion and does not create or secure a right to abortion. To the extent permitted by the constitution of the United States, the people, through their elected state representatives and state senators, may pass laws regarding abortion, including, but not limited to, laws that account for circumstances of pregnancy resulting from rape or incest, or circumstances of necessity to save the life of the mother.”

Mackenzie Haddix, a spokesperson for the Value them Both Coalition, said the intent of the amendment was not aimed at banning abortion.

The amendment was proposed and placed on the ballot months before the Dobbs v. Jackson decision was announced, but many see the Aug. election as one of the first state-level referendums on abortion.

“It would open the door for basic regulations on the abortion industry,” Haddix said. “The only thing Value them Both bans is taxpayer funding for abortion. It simply restores the constitution to the way it was before the state supreme court created an unlimited right to abortion.”

