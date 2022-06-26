Big Slick Celebrity Weekend raises over $3.5 million for Children’s Mercy Hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) — In its first year back in person, Saturday’s Big Slick Celebrity Weekend event raised a big number for the Cancer Center at Children’s Mercy Hospital.

Over $3.5 million was raised at the event, which was held at The T-Mobile Center on Saturday.

Among the items that helped raise that number: the opportunity to announce a pick in next year’s NFL Draft (held in Kansas City), a walk-on spot on the show “Ted Lasso, dinner with Patrick Mahomes and a meet-and-greet with Kansas Jayhawks basketball head coach Bill Self.

Some highlights of the event:

