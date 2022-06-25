Pro-choice protestors rally at the Kansas State Capitol

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over two hundred Pro-choice protestors rallied at the State Capitol Friday evening. Most say they are saddened by the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

Pro-choice advocate, Vicky Luttrell says “I’m so very upset about the Roe vs. Wade decision and I’m very very tired of having my rights taken away and the rights of my neighbor and the rights of my friends and the rights of my grandson and my grandchildren, and it needs to stop”.

“It feels like I’m being condemned to a life as a second class citizen because I was born a woman and that is the most unamerican thing that I think I could imagine happening in our great democracy,” says Pro-choice advocate, Alexis Simmons.

Some pro-choice demonstrators say the fight is just beginning.

“Just because Roe has been overturned does not mean that abortion is not accessible, there are still ways to get the medication abortions that people really use and we need to make sure that that is still protected and defended and that we show up for each other and protect each other in moments like this,” says Pro-choice advocate, Katie Wade.

But Pro-Life advocates see the ruling as a step in the right direction.

Kansas Senator, Roger Marshall says “This historic day... this decision signals a day of new beginnings of new hope for the millions of unborn American children”.

Pro-choice advocates say the ruling makes upcoming election even more vital.

“If people want to change the culture around abortion then they can do so in a more thoughtful way than just we are laying the hammer down on this and getting rid of it completely because the truth of the matter is that won’t end abortion it will simply end safe abortions,” says Pro-choice advocate, Ben Cohen.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.