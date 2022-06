KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- A man is dead Friday night following a shooting at 82nd and Troost in Kansas City.

The shooting call was reported to police at around 8:05 p.m. on Friday evening.

There’s no immediate suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.

