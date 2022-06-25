Aging & Style
No injuries after train derails in Wyandotte County

No one was hurt Friday after a train derailed near Bonner Springs, Kan.
By Nick Sloan
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) --- No one was hurt Friday after a train derailed near Bonner Springs, Kan.

The derailment happened at 142nd Street and Loring Road.

The Kansas City, Kan., Fire Department says 21 rail cars completely derailed, nine of which were low pressure tank cars transporting isobutane.

No leaks or spills have been reported. There is no danger to the public, according to the KCKFD.

