Kansas governor orders flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of fallen firefighter Joshua Haynes

Firefighter Joshua Haynes died Wednesday afternoon, leaving behind three children.
Firefighter Joshua Haynes died Wednesday afternoon, leaving behind three children.(Bethany Fornelli)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PLEASANTON, Kan. (KCTV) --- Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has ordered flags in Kansas to be flown at half-staff in honor of a fallen firefighter.

Linn County, Kan., volunteer firefighter Joshua Haynes died this week while battling a fire at a chiropractic office.

“I am directing flags statewide be flown at half-staff to honor Joshua Haynes, a volunteer firefighter from Linn County,” Gov. Kelly said. “My deepest condolences are with Joshua’s loved ones and the Linn County community during their time of loss. His bravery and service to our state will never be forgotten.”

The flags will be lowered on Wednesday, the date of Haynes’ funeral services in Linn County.

