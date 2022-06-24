Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Salvador Perez back to IL, will have surgery on injured left thumb; Olivares rejoins club

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez grimaces next to a trainer after being hit by a pitch during...
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez grimaces next to a trainer after being hit by a pitch during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)(Stephen Brashear | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s another trip back to the injured list for Royals veteran catcher Salvador Perez.

The seven-time All-Star missed nine games earlier this season when we went to the IL for a left thumb sprain. Weeks later, the same thumb will require him missing significant time.

Perez left Tuesday’s game in the third inning because of his left thumb and will now have surgery to repair an ulnar collateral ligament.

He had been batting a career-low .211, despite leading the Royals with 11 home runs.

The Royals said Perez is expected to return later in the 2022 season.

Outfielder Edward Olivares has been reinstated from the injured list.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Royals will be back in action at “The K” to wrap up June. Bill got the inside scoop on...
How to score on upcoming deal nights and events at “The K”
The Royals will be back in action at “The K” to wrap up June. Bill got the inside scoop on...
How to score on upcoming deal nights and events at “The K”
Kansas City Royals' Lorenzo Cain celebrates after hitting an RBI-single during the ninth inning...
Former Royals great Lorenzo Cain designated for assignment by Brewers
Kansas City Royals second baseman Nicky Lopez tags out Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena on an...
Nicky Lopez loses to KC Royals in salary arbitration