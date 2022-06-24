Salvador Perez back to IL, will have surgery on injured left thumb; Olivares rejoins club

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s another trip back to the injured list for Royals veteran catcher Salvador Perez.

The seven-time All-Star missed nine games earlier this season when we went to the IL for a left thumb sprain. Weeks later, the same thumb will require him missing significant time.

Perez left Tuesday’s game in the third inning because of his left thumb and will now have surgery to repair an ulnar collateral ligament.

He had been batting a career-low .211, despite leading the Royals with 11 home runs.

The Royals said Perez is expected to return later in the 2022 season.

Outfielder Edward Olivares has been reinstated from the injured list.

