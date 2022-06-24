Aging & Style
Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ after man found dead in yard off Pence Avenue

Police found a man lying in a yard, unresponsive, on Friday morning.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said one person was found dead Friday morning in a Kansas City neighborhood.

Captain Leslie Foreman with the Kansas City Police Department said officers were called to the 2400 block of NE Pence Avenue about 10:30 a.m. after a neighbor saw someone who might need medical assistance.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot lying in a yard, unresponsive. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

Foreman said police have not made a determination that the incident is a homicide, but officers are calling it a “suspicious death.”

Anyone with information has been asked to call (816) 474-TIPS.

