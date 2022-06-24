Locals weigh in after Juul products are banned from US market

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - At Smoketokz Smoke and Vape shop, Jacob Smith works to stock the shelves daily. Recently, he was told to pull Juul products from the shelves.

“Yes, we took them off about two weeks ago,” said Jacob. “Then, today, I got a text from my boss asking to make sure.”

Juul e-cigarettes, cartridges, or any related products are no longer allowed on U.S. store shelves. The announcement came from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Thursday morning. The agency denied the company’s sales application, citing it failed to provide sufficient information proving the products were safe for people of any age.

“Nicotine is highly addictive,” said Sara Prem.

Prem is the Director of Advocacy for the American Lung Association, Kansas City and Greater Kansas City.

“This was not– these products were not supportive of public health,” said Prem. “The American Lung Association sees this as a long overdue and much welcome move by the FDA.”

Prem said Juul products were the main spark behind the youth vaping epidemic in the United States.

“The flavors Juul put out there and how it was marketed was all attractive to young people,” said Prem. “Getting those products off the market is a big step.”

A big step, Prem said, but not the only one in the ongoing effort to fight what the ALA calls a teen health crisis.

“There are more FDA applications to be reviewed, other products have become more popular with youth,” said Prem.

Prem encourages parents of teens who vape to discuss the dangers of vaping and staying off tobacco.

Jacob, who vapes, actually agrees with the FDA’s decision. He told KCTV5 he tried Juul for two weeks and it was enough for him to never pick up another product.

“I just really didn’t like it. It’s more so the harshness on the back of the throat,” said Jacob. “The additives that were in Juul pods in comparison to other juices – it’s completely different.”

Juul has said it disagrees with the FDA’s findings and plans to appeal the ban on its products.

