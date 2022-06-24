KU’s Ochai Agbaji drafted by Cleveland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- From Kansas City to the NBA!

Former Oak Park high school alum and Kansas Jayhawks All-American Ochai Agbaji was selected No. 14 overall to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Agbaji is one of the most decorated KU players in the schools history.

Agbaji dominated his senior year with being name Consensus All-America First Team, NCAA Tournament and Big 12 Tournament Most Outstanding Player and all-tourney team selection. He was the unanimous Big 12 Player of the Year and All-Big 12 First Team.

He joins a nucleus of promising talent that had its first winning season since 2018. That team featured Evan Mobley, the runner-up for the NBA’s Rookie of the Year Award.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.