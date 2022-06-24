KC Mothers in Charge canvas KC neighborhood after shooting kills 20-year-old woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Members of KC Mothers in Charge hope someone will come forward with information about who killed a 20-year-old woman who was shot inside her home on Monday.

KC Mothers in Charge volunteers are asking anyone who may have heard or seen anything when Kaitlyn Mahurin was killed on Monday, June 20, to contact the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department or Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers.

KC Mothers in Charge went door to door Thursday near 26th and Cypress Avenue to hand out flyers that contained a QR code. With a scan of cell phone camera, the QR code helps anyone anonymously share information about any unsolved crimes with Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers.

“Why are we killing our women? These ladies that have children should be mothers out here raising her child,” Kansas City Chapter Mothers in Charge Founder and Program Director Rosilyn Temple said. “But some coward decided to take her life.”

On Monday around 3:15 a.m., someone called 911 to report a shooting. When police went inside a home near 26th and Cypress Avenue, they found someone had shot Mahurin.

Police tried lifesaving measures until EMS arrived. Mahurin did not survive.

“She was young,” Temple said. “She was only 20-years-old. Her life was taken.”

Several volunteers who canvassed the neighborhood Thursday know what is like to wait to see their loved one’s killer caught.

“As time goes by, it makes you feel like no one cared. No one valued your child’s life after all these years,” Kansas City Chapter Mothers in Charge Outreach Specialist Latrice Murray said. “It’s been 13 years for me and my son’s homicide is unsolved. You have to keep fighting for them.”

Anyone with information can anonymously call 816-474-TIPS. Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $25,000 reward for anonymous KCMO homicide tips that lead to an arrest.

“Gunshots riddled her home where she should have been safe,” Temple said. “Someone took her life and no one is speaking up.”

